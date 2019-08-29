Raleigh officials inspecting storm drains ahead of possible Hurricane Dorian impacts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With the possibility that central North Carolina could see impacts from Hurricane Dorian, crews with the city of Raleigh plan to inspect storm drains and try to ensure they’re functioning properly in the coming days.

City engineering services spokesperson Kirstin Freeman wrote in an email to CBS17, “Our typical storm preparation/response includes about 30 employees working 8-hour shifts. The amount of storm drains prepared depends on how much notice we have before a storm (If we have 4 days to prepare, staff spends about 960 hours getting the storm drains ready).”

Neighbors in various communities also have reached out to the city through the “SeeClickFix” website to report persistent issues with flooding in their communities. On average, people report about a dozen issues to the city each day through the online portal.

On Gladstone Street in Southeast Raleigh, John Johnston said street flooding has occurred since at least last November, which he and his neighbors have reported to the city.

“I think the city does a really good job, generally speaking. I think it’s when you have these micro issues that just kind of keep reoccurring, and maybe it doesn’t attract the same amount of attention,” he said.

At the intersection of Aycock Street and Sunrise Avenue in the Five Points neighborhood, Jason Dalton said neighbors have reported similar persistent problems even though city crews are coming to inspect the storm drain.

“Any amount of rain other than a drizzle, it floods,” he said. “They come out. They put the cones up. They take the cover off, play with it, put it back on. And, the very next time it rains, the same thing happens.”

CBS17 asked the city what those neighbors should expect when they report these issues to the city.

“Residents can generally expect personnel to be on site within the same day to complete an initial assessment of street flooding and prioritize what needs to be done to address the flooding. Reports of street flooding caused by blocked drains during active storms are dispatched for crew response within minutes. The actual response time may vary based on call volume and crew availability,” Freeman wrote in an email to CBS17.

She also encouraged residents who are dealing with recurring flooding issues to call 919-996-6446.

“Residents should contact NCDOT for any flooding/drainage issues on major roads in Raleigh, including all interstate highways, and other secondary roads such as Avent Ferry Rd., Glenwood Ave., Six Forks Rd., Western Blvd., Raleigh Blvd., Tryon Rd., Wade Ave., Sunnybrook Rd., Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Capital Blvd., and Wake Forest Rd,” she said.

