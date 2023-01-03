RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In 2023, 19 streets in Raleigh will receive traffic projects meant to make them safer. The Raleigh City Council approved these projects in November 2022.

One design the city has used to try and slow drivers down is chicanes. Chicanes are alternating blocks in the middle of the road that force drivers to slow down in order to follow an s-shaped path. Not all drivers CBS 17 saw along Brentwood Rd. followed to the S, some went straight down the curved center line.

John Shaw believes there’s too much traffic on the road for the chicanes and that cars try to jam through. He prefers the speed bumps that were there before the chicanes came in 2021.

“The speed bumps slowed down people, you had to or you messed up your car, but here it’s forcing people closer together and some people saying they’re playing chicken trying to get through before the other car gets there,” Shaw said.

The City of Raleigh reduced the speed limit on more than 200 streets in 2022 in an effort to slow cars down, and said when there’s a consistent speeding problem the neighborhood may want to consider a traffic calming project instead.

Miira Gainey said chicanes get the job done when drivers follow them, but feels speeding is still a problem.

“I have had a lot of near misses here where people have been flying down the road and they just want me to stop and I have to slam on the brakes so they could fly straight through down the center,” Gainey said.

The city said there’s an average speed reduction of 8.4 miles per hour across all completed traffic calming projects.

“I wouldn’t mind them honestly if they were a little bit wider,” Gainey said. “There’s a couple of points where they get so narrow where it’s pretty much impossible to get more than one car through.”

On Tuesday, the Raleigh City Council will vote to reduce the speed limit to 25 miles per hour on seven streets.