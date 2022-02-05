Raleigh opens another free COVID-19 testing site

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh has opened another free COVID-19 testing site offering rapid, contactless drive-thru options Monday through Friday.

The graphic emailed to CBS 17 by the new testing site shows what people can expect when they go get tested.

The Abundant Life Cathedral COVID Care Center located at 4400 Old Poole Road is now offering free rapid tests and results within 24 hours. People can also get free RT-PCR and NAAT tests and results in three to five days.

Only email, phone and a valid I.D. are required for the test. Insurance is not required.

Additionally, pre-registering is required, and can be done here.