RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Looking for a place to go to stay warm? Raleigh has multiple shelters open through Friday.

White Flag Shelters are open when there’s a chance of inclement weather or freezing temperatures. With winter-like temperatures, the City of Raleigh announced where to find needed shelter.

Men can go to a shelter located at 401 W. Cabarrus St.

Women can go to a shelter located at 301 W. Jones St.

A family shelter will be open at 1863 Capital Blvd. (Salvation Army).

The shelters will be open from 5 p.m. until 8 a.m. unless otherwise posted.