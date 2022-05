RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A Raleigh area organization is collecting supplies to continue helping others stay cool this summer.

The Helping Hand Mission aids those in need to stay cool through giving out fans, and they say they are already receiving a high volume of requests.

The Helping Hand Mission is now collecting fans from 9 a.m. o 9 p.m. Monday—Saturday at 623 Rock Quarry Road.