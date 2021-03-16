Raleigh-owned pharmacy one of few receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Glenwood South Pharmacy is one of the lucky small retail pharmacies in the county that’s received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

They’re apart of the Wake County community vaccine program, which gives small providers access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The pharmacy manager said they’ve received 400 doses in the last two weeks and each time their appointments are filled within a few hours.

Pharmacist Tony Gurley said currently they have a waitlist of 200 people and expect that number to reach 500 to 600 by Friday.

“What I would like to see is our state officials and our federal officials recognizing pharmacies as a place people would like to get their vaccines administered. I know that to be true,” said Gurley.

He said they recently applied for a program with the state that if approved hoping they would allow them to implement a program they’re calling “Vaccinate Glenwood South,” where they hope to vaccinate all the restaurant employees and hotel workers on Glenwood South.