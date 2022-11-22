RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The parents of an 11-year-old girl hit and killed by a truck during Raleigh’s Christmas Parade are remembering her.

In a statement to The News & Observer, Trey and April Brooks said their daughter Hailey Brooks was killed during the parade.

The family remembers her as kind and humble writing, “Even in her final hours, Hailey showed her loving and giving spirit to the younger children who were with her in the parade.”

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said she is proud of how her officers responded that day.

“Officers were there working the parade and immediately sprang into action when they realized what was occurring, and you know, it’s just a tragedy all the way around.”

Raleigh’s parade is the first of many taking place in the Triangle in the coming weeks. Kate Davis is the Executive Director of the Fuquay-Varina Chamber of Commerce, which puts on the town’s Christmas parade.

“We’re certainly looking at things even closer this year in light of what happened,” Davis said.

Davis said they’re now reaching out to their third-party float rentals.

“To make sure that everything they have is inspected, has met their criteria, and is safe and ready to be used in the parade,” Davis said.

Davis said they’re also reaching out to participants who drive their own truck with additional safety tips and protocol, which will go out next week.

CBS 17 asked if proof of inspection will be required.

“That is something that we are in the discussions with, our parade committee is taking a day or two to make sure that we have looked at all the information and we know exactly what is needed and what isn’t,” she said.

Cary, Durham and Knightdale are some of the other municipalities making changes too.

The Brooks family said it plans to share more details about Hailey’s life soon.