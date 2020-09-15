Raleigh parents charged with felony abuse of 1-month-old

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County deputies arrested a Raleigh couple and charged them with allegedly abusing their infant child.

JOSHAWA CARTY (WAKE CCBI)

Investigators say Joshawa Alexander Carty, age 32, and Qa’Nyah Imari Street, age 19, have each been charged with one count of felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious injury.

On Sept. 5, deputies say they responded to a call for service from a concerned citizen, who requested that deputies check on the welfare of a 1-month-old, with possible injuries, at a home on the 1000 block of N. Spring Garden Circle, in Raleigh.

QANYAH STREET (WAKE CCBI)

During the initial investigation, the subjects told deputies the infant received injuries to both feet as a result of being bitten by a family dog and did not seek any medical attention for the injuries.

The infant was transported to a local hospital for assessment and treatment of his injuries.

Upon further investigation, it was determined the infant’s injuries were inflicted as the result of abuse and neglect and not by accidental means.

Attending medical professionals also found the infant suffered additional injuries that were already in the healing stage.

The Wake County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the findings of the investigation charged the couple.

Carty and Street were taken into custody Monday. Both were issued $40,000 secured bonds and booked into the Wake County Detention Center.