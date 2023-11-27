RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Parents anxiously waited outside of Southeast Raleigh High School after a stabbing at the Raleigh school sent the campus into a lockdown.

The high school notified families of the code red alert Monday morning.

“I’m just feeling like every day I drop her off, I don’t know what’s going to happen. I live close by and every time I hear a siren, I’m wondering if there’s something going on here so, it’s hard as a parent dropping her off when you don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Anita Dixon, parent of Southeast Raleigh High School student.

Parents said that other than the initial notification that the school was on lockdown, any further information has been limited.

“I’m here. I just want to see my daughter come out of there, so I’m going to stay here until she comes out,” Dixon said. “[My daughter is] telling me that she’s afraid, all she could hear is commotion in the halls. She believes it was a SWAT team and she actually called back later.”

A message from the school said parents needing to pick up students from carpool would have to go to the nearby amphitheater at Walnut Creek. However, cars were lined up outside of school with parents saying they weren’t leaving until they had their children.

“[My daughter] told me that there was an altercation and she just heard people screaming and yelling next to you in a gym. And next thing you know, I just got the email. But she said that the kids were screaming and crying,” said Dixon.

Parents told CBS 17 they’re disappointed with the lack of communication from the school system and that more needs to be done to address safety issues.

“I just wish they would do something. It’s getting to a point now where they have to do something. I don’t know if it’s metal detectors or whatever, but weapons are getting in the school too easy,” said Geneva Branch, Southeast High School parent.