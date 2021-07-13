Raleigh park now home to area’s first Panthers Play 60 Challenge Course

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A playground that’s nothing like the ones most of us grew up playing on is now at a Raleigh park.

The playground is the first of its kind in the area. The Carolina Panthers Play 60 Challenge Course at Raleigh’s Barwell Road Park features unique obstacle course elements, slides, and a whole lot more.

The playground is specifically geared toward kids who have outgrown traditional playground equipment.

Photo by Michael Barnard/CBS 17

Photo by Michael Barnard/CBS 17

Photo by Michael Barnard/CBS 17

Photo by Michael Barnard/CBS 17

Photo by Michael Barnard/CBS 17

One child who was in attendance at the grand opening told CBS 17 why they like the new equipment.

“I like it because me and my mom watch Ninja Warrior and we like the Panthers,” they said.

Not only does the new playground have a 40-yard dash area, other features include a traverse wall, floating boards, and other obstacles meant to challenge agility.

Barwell Road Park is located at 5857 Barwell Park Drive in Raleigh.