Raleigh Parks begins to reopen facilities amid pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Raleigh Parks has started to reopen more park facilities and amenities in Phase 2.5 of the state’s reopening plan.

Raleigh Parks announced that starting Saturday, people will be able to rent softball and baseball fields, outdoor picnic shelters and outdoor special event spaces.

Adult and youth athletic leagues will also be able to resume for baseball and softball, Raleigh Parks said.

For a full list of facilities and amenities that are open at Raleigh Parks, click here.

North Carolina moved into Phase 2.5 of reopening on September 4.

Under this phase, gyms are able to operate at 30 percent capacity while museums and aquariums can open to 50 percent capacity.

Playgrounds were also able to reopen in addition to bowling alleys, skating rinks, yoga studios, martial arts facilities, rock climbing gyms and indoor basketball and volleyball facilities.

The age requirement for mask wearing will include children down to age 5.