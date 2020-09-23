Raleigh Parks cancels extremely popular Pullen Park Holiday Express event

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh Parks announced Wednesday that they are cancelling this year’s Holiday Express Christmas event at Pullen Park.

Holiday Express is one of the city’s most popular holiday events. In the past, tickets have sold at a rate of nearly 1,000 per minute. Tickets sell out in under 30 minutes and sometimes in as little as five minutes when they go on sale every summer.

Raleigh Parks said in their announcement that, “Our top priorities are the health and safety of our community. While we are very disappointed, we feel that this is in the best interest of our visitors and staff.”

The release went on to say that they’re “hard at work planning other ways to bring you cheer this holiday season!”

Raleigh Parks had already postponed ticket sales earlier in the summer.

The holiday event normally runs from early-to-mid December.

