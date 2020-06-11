Raleigh Parks Department releases list of ‘select, modified’ camps that will open this summer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Parks Department will be offering “select, modified” summer camps “after careful consideration,” according to a press release sent Thursday.
The city will be running summer camp programs from June 29 through Aug. 7, the department said. Modifications will be in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While summer camp will be a bit different this year, we recognize the important role we play in the community” said Oscar Carmona, Director of Raleigh Parks, in the release. “We have identified camps that can successfully be modified to meet new camp guidelines, and have prioritized camps that provide all-day, all-week care for working families.”
Camp programs that will be open this summer include Summer X-Press, Teen X-Treme, and Specialized Recreation camps, Carmona said. All other camps will be canceled.
You can visit the parks department’s website to see a full listing of city camps and their status for the summer.
“We realize that camp will be a different experience this summer and some families may no longer wish to participate. Families who choose to withdraw will receive either a full credit or refund,” the release stated.
