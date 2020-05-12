Raleigh Parks summer camps canceled through the end of June due to COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh Parks announced Tuesday that the city’s summer camps have been canceled through the end of June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Following the guidance of state and local leadership and taking into consideration the health and safety of our participants and staff, the City of Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources department has made the decision to cancel summer camp through at least June 26, 2020,” the city’s parks department wrote in a release.

Raleigh Parks said in the release that all registered participants will be offered a full credit for the camp(s), but refunds will be offered for those who request one by sending them an email at this address.

“We recognize the importance of summer camp for youth and families in Raleigh and Wake County and are still assessing the feasibility of offering camps scheduled after June 26, 2020. An update will be provided by June 15,” the department wrote.

The City of Raleigh Parks department said they “are taking into consideration the ability to manage our camp program while maintaining small group sizes, following social distancing guidelines, and implementing other measures recommended by the CDC.”

