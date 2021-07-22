Raleigh Parks wants your input on the proposed Devereux Meadow Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The planning and design phase is underway for Devereux Meadow Park, a proposed new urban park that will sit on a 14-acre site located north of downtown Raleigh.

The City of Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department is seeking input from the public on this project.

The current site, located at the corner of Capital Boulevard and Peace Street, is the former location of the Devereux Meadow baseball park. The site is now a city-owned parcel used as a maintenance and vehicle service facility for several city departments.

There was a virtual public open house for the project in May.

Click here to download the virtual open house presentation.

A separate video of the history of the Devereux Meadow Park site is also available for viewing.

Raleigh Parks is now asking citizens to participate in a survey on the current concept plans for the future park. Click here to take the survey by July 23.