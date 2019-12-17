Raleigh PD: 1 injured after car runs off road, slams into tree while racing in the rain

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured when their car ran off a rain-covered road while racing and slammed into a tree on Tuesday morning, Raleigh police said.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Rock Quarry Road at Trassacks Drive around 11:45 a.m. after receiving a call about a wreck.

According to Raleigh police, two vehicles were racing when one of the vehicles ran off Rock Quarry Road and went up a hill and slammed into a tree. The driver had to be extricated from the car.

A car ran off the road and slammed into a tree while racing in the rain, Raleigh police said (CBS 17)

The driver was transported to WakeMed with some “significant cuts and bruises,” police said, but no life-threatening injuries.

Police anticipate that charges will be filed, but said they’re not sure at this time what those charges will be.

A second vehicle is wanted in connection with the crash, but police would not release information about the vehicle they’re looking for.

The road was closed for a little more than an hour.

