Raleigh PD: 2 ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted for murder of mom are on the run

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are looking for two “armed and dangerous” suspects wanted for the murder of a young mom in downtown Raleigh earlier this month.

Police made an arrest in the case late on Thursday, but police said two more suspects are at large.

Kedrick Daquane Thomas, 27, of Raleigh, was arrested around 10 p.m. Thursday and charged with one count of murder and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Thomas has a long criminal history in Wake County that dates back to 2008 when he was 16 years old and was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. Arrest records show he had been arrested at least 11 times in the county before Thursday’s arrest.

Kedrick Thomas (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

His most recent charges stem from a shooting in the 500-block of Bragg Street that occurred around 9 p.m. on Nov. 8. According to police at the time, one woman was killed and two men were injured. Warrants obtained Friday by CBS 17 appear to show that three people were injured in the shooting and not two.

The woman who was killed was identified by family members — and later police — as Kimberly Holder, 24, of Raleigh. She leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter.

Stephon McQueen, 27, and Ivette Gonzalez Uriostegui, 28, are also wanted for Holder’s murder.

Police said neither are in custody and they are both wanted for murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Both have long criminal records.

Stephon McQueen (L) and Ivette Gonzalez Uriostegui (R). (Image provided by Raleigh Police Department)

McQueen’s arrest record dates back to 2008. He has been arrested 11 times in Wake County, records show. Wake County records show six arrests for Uriostegui, with the first coming back in 2007.

Both suspects are believed to be driving a 2008 Dodge Charger with license tag FMA-1307. They are both considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who believes they may have information about the vehicle or the current whereabouts of McQueen and Uriostegui is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit RaleighCrimeStoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

