Raleigh PD: Man charged with kidnapping girl after stealing good Samaritan’s vehicle now in custody

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The man accused of stealing a good Samaritan’s vehicle with their child inside was arrested and charged on Friday morning, Raleigh police said.

Police said that on Wednesday just before 11 p.m., Tony Bridges, 47, stole a woman’s vehicle after she stopped to help Bridges and his passenger following a serious crash on Interstate 87 by New Hope Road.

Inside the vehicle was the good Samaritan’s 12-year-old daughter, according to police.

A person followed the vehicle with the suspect and the girl. The suspect got out of the car in a Knightdale neighborhood and took off on foot, leaving the girl in the car, police said.

The 12-year-old girl wasn’t injured. Police believe the suspect may not have known anyone was in the car.

Bridges is charged with first-degree kidnapping and larceny of a motor vehicle. He is also charged with domestic violence protective order violation in connection with another case.

CBS 17 spoke with Tasha Dillard, the good Samaritan, on Thursday. She said she forgives Bridges, but is still trying to wrap her mind around what happened.

“It’s like a scene out of a movie,” said Dillard. “I would (have) never thought that me being a good Samaritan would turn me being the victim.”

Dillard is being held in the Wake County Detention Center. He was not granted bond due to the domestic violence protective order violation charge.

