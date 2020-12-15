Raleigh PD responds to independent review’s recommendations for handling protests, unrest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department on Monday released its response to dozens of recommendations that were made following an independent review of the department’s response to the George Floyd protests late May and early June.

The recommendations were presented to the Raleigh City Council on Nov. 10 after the review was completed by 21CP Solutions. RPD said it categorized the 39 recommendations, giving each a time frame for completion.

Read the full report and RPD’s response

The recommendations were categorized based on implementation timelines: immediate (30-40 days), intermediate (41-60), and long-term (61-90). Ten of the recommendations had already been completed. Seven were immediate, 11 were intermediate, and 11 were long-term goals.

Some recommendations pertained to use of force in crowd settings and whether RPD should use tear gas. Others were geared toward bettering communication during such events. Another handful of suggestions aimed to improve RPD’s cooperation with other agencies.

Finally, some recommendations focused on transparency both during and after “critical incidents” like violent protests.

“The opportunity to grow further demonstrates the Raleigh Police Department’s relentless pursuit of excellence,” RPD wrote in the conclusion.

