RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted in an assault that took place May 8th on Hillsborough Street.

Police said the suspect assaulted someone just before 2 a.m. on May 8th in the 2500 block of Hillsborough Street. They are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Photos captured on surveillance cameras showed the suspect appeared to have either large earrings, earbuds, or gauges in his ears. Images also showed he had a goatee and mustache. The suspect was wearing dark pants and a grey hooded sweatshirt at the time the photos were captured. The letter “P” was possibly on the back of the sweatshirt, too, the pictures show.

Anyone who believes they may recognize the suspect is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.