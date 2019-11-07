Raleigh PD: Woman arrested after fleeing traffic stop in SUV carjacked at gunpoint near NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman who was spotted driving the same SUV that was stolen at gunpoint near North Carolina State University on Tuesday night was arrested Wednesday night after leading authorities on a chase, Raleigh police said.

According to police, at around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers saw the 2008 Jeep Liberty that was reported stolen from the parking lot of the Wolf Village Apartments around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers attempted to stop the Jeep — which they say was occupied by seven people, including three children — in the 3800-block of Brentwood Road.

The driver fled and officers initiated a pursuit, officials said. The suspect continued to elude police and got onto Interstate 440 west before exiting north onto Six Forks Road, police said.

Authorities found the vehicle abandoned and the driver, identified as 20-year-old Jnaja Quisha Porter, was found on foot in the area of Six Forks and Millbrook roads.

According to her arrest warrant, Porter was traveling more than 100 mph and ran “multiple red lights” while leading police on a chase. She had two 3-year-old children and one 1-year-old child in the Jeep during the chase.

No one was injured during the chase.

Porter is charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, resisting a public officer, and misdemeanor child abuse. She is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond. Her first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Police did not say if Porter is the same woman who stole the vehicle at gunpoint on Tuesday night.

