RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Pedestrian deaths in Raleigh have more than doubled this year.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, there were 27 pedestrian deaths so far this year compared to ten in the same time span last year.

Terry Lansdell is the Executive Director of BikeWalk NC, a statewide advocacy organization for people who use active modes of transportation and works on policy, engineering and funding.

“What’s happening in Raleigh is what’s happening across the state of North Carolina we saw that as COVID hit people were driving less, but our fatality rate and serious injury rate for active mobility users went up,” said Lansdell.

Five people have now been hit and killed by a car while walking in Raleigh in just over a month.

The most recent fatality was Wednesday morning along Glenwood Avenue.

Lansdell said there’s not one solution to decreasing pedestrian fatalities, but first and foremost, the responsibility falls on the person behind the wheel.

“Failure to control your vehicle as a driver is critical in this conversation, the consequence of error is far greater for a driver to make a mistake than a pedestrian,” he said.

Lansdell said roads could be designed in a more pedestrian friendly way, including no right turns on a red light and more funding for projects with people not cars in mind.

“We do have a challenge in North Carolina because there is a law that says the North Carolina Department of Transportation can’t spend money as a state match on any stand-alone bicycle or pedestrian project,” he said. “So, changing that law would help improve the inequity of active mobility safety measures on our roads.”

He also points to greater survival rates at slower speeds.

“The driver of the vehicle has a responsibility by law to see a human 200 feet ahead of them, and if they cannot do that and come to a complete stop, they’re driving too fast for conditions,” he said.

Statewide, the same number of pedestrians were killed through November 25 of this year compared to the same time last year at 234, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. That number is up nine percent from the five-year average.

Over the summer, Raleigh officially adopted its version of Vision Zero, which is a statewide initiative to cut down on traffic fatalities.

Rob Murray, a City of Raleigh Transportation Department Communications Analyst, said the department is still working through goals and objectives for the program and will present its vision for the program to the Raleigh City Council for the first time next month.