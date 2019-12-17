Live Now
Raleigh pedestrian seriously injured after he’s hit by car

Wake County News

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in Raleigh Monday night.

The incident was reported just after 7:50 p.m. in the 6500 block of Hilburn Drive, which is off Glenwood Avenue just south of Lynn Road, Raleigh police said.

The man who was hit was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene.

No charges have been filed, but police said the incident is still under investigation.

