RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in Raleigh Monday night.
The incident was reported just after 7:50 p.m. in the 6500 block of Hilburn Drive, which is off Glenwood Avenue just south of Lynn Road, Raleigh police said.
The man who was hit was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
The driver of the car stayed at the scene.
No charges have been filed, but police said the incident is still under investigation.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Raleigh pedestrian seriously injured after he’s hit by car
- Special needs students at Pizza Hut told to hurry up for ‘regular people,’ teacher says
- Man arrested on rape, other child sex crimes in NC
- NC officials seize 4 guns, large amounts of drugs, cash during probation check at home
- Norfolk hosting 2 public hearings on proposed casino project