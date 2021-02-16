Raleigh pharmacy to use all COVID-19 vaccine doses it receives this week at retirement community

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’ve gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, chances are you’ve gone to a mass vaccination clinic or maybe your local health department, but this week some neighborhood pharmacies are expecting their first vaccine doses.

Hayes Barton pharmacy in Raleigh is set to receive 100 doses this week. They will all go to a local retirement community, but the owner hopes it won’t be too long before more people in the neighborhood can get their shots at the pharmacy.

Hayes Barton pharmacy prides itself on its connection to the community, and when it comes to keeping neighbors healthy, pharmacist and owner Brent Talley says the COVID-19 vaccine is vital.

“We’ve been planning for months to get the vaccine, so we’ve been working with a whole bunch of partners, local and federal, to be able to get it,” he explained.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 25 pharmacies, plus an additional 11 pharmacies that serve long-term care facilities, are receiving vaccines from the state.

These are separate from the Walgreens locations that get vaccines from the federal government. The state plans to add more pharmacies and other providers as the vaccine rollout expands.

“We are just grateful to be able to get a little bit of it at this point in time,” said Talley.

All of the Hayes Barton pharmacy doses will go to people who live in a local retirement community. Talley said he’s happy to take part in vaccinating people who need it.

“As a community pharmacy, that’s who we’re here to serve – are those communities. So if we can get to our community and around Wake County to people who are struggling to get it, that’s what we’ve been trying to do,” he said.

Talley isn’t sure yet whether the pharmacy will get doses regularly after the first shipment or whether it will be a while, but after months of preparation, he’s ready.

“That’s sort of what we’ve been wanting to do all along,” he said. “Get as much vaccine out into the arms of the community as we can.”

Talley is compiling a list of volunteers to help with vaccine clinics when the pharmacy does start vaccinating the general public. He’s asking for volunteers who are qualified to give vaccines as well as people who want to help out in other ways.

Those who want to volunteer can email volunteerhbp@gmail.com. Those who want to administer vaccine doses will have to provide proof of qualification.