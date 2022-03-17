RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – High gas prices and ongoing staffing shortages are hitting at the heart of local businesses that rely on deliveries to survive.

Gumby’s Pizza next to North Carolina State University has been a staple for late-night deliveries for decades.

“On weekends, we’re still trying to take them until 3 in the morning,” general manager John Hein said. “Especially, you know, help out the college crowd late night on the weekends.”

But now, increased gas prices are making it more expensive to deliver.

Hein said even before then, staffing shortages made it harder to find quality drivers.

“Before the pandemic, we did want to team of 10 drivers. Right now, I’m averaging two to five drivers,” Hein said.

So, to support the staff that’s stuck around, they’ve increased delivery fees by a dollar, reduce delivery radius from 7 to 2 miles, and cut down on weeknight deliveries after midnight.

“I try and buy them gas cards and throw them a little cash on the side to help out with the cost of their cars for taking deliveries,” Hein said.

But he’s not alone. Even major companies like Dominos created incentives to have customers pick up in store. Uber Eats has also increased their delivery fees to offset gas costs.

Raleigh resident Christopher Gerstle said he’s an avid user of food delivery apps, but has noticed prices increase.

“It did kind of give me pause and it is kind of making me rethink which services I use and how often I order delivery,” Gerstle said.

For Hein, he said he’s determined to keep delivering as long as possible.

“Gumby’s in Raleigh has been a part of N.C. State and the Raleigh community since 1986, so we do it for that,” Hein said.