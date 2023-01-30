RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you’re trying to get from one side of I-440 in North Hills to the other, the process can be cumbersome. Drivers have to navigate residential streets and largely filter out onto either Six Forks Road or St. Albans Drive. With more development in the area, city planners are working on designs for a new bridge in Midtown.

The proposed Midtown bridge would be built over I-440 to connect Barrett Drive or Wake Towne Drive with the southern segment of Quail Hollow Drive. The city anticipates the bridge would connect development on both sides of I-440 while slowing down traffic speeds.

A study of the area is focused on the connection at the south side of I-440. The city says the northern connection to Quail Hollow Drive is under rezoning and redevelopment.

There are three designs. The three designs and their potential associated costs are:

Alternate 1: Bridge over I-440 at business parcel located on Barrett Drive. $18.5 million

Alternative 1: Northern crossing connecting to Barrett Drive

Alternative 2: : Roundabout on undeveloped property

Alternative 3: Intersection on undeveloped property

The city is asking for resident input on the bridge along with the options to accommodate pedestrians and cyclists.

A survey is available online through Feb. 28.

An in-person open house is also scheduled:

Feb. 16, 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Five Points Center for Active Adults

2000 Noble Road

The bridge is part of the Walkable Midtown Plan approved in Dec. 2020. The Midtown bridge is one of the seven goals, which the city is calling its “Seven Big Moves”, in the plan to connect residents and visitors across the I-440 beltline.

Key projects under those moves include: