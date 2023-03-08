RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the City of Raleigh continues to plan for future Bus Rapid Transit routes along New Bern Avenue, it’s also making plans to make neighborhoods around it more transit-friendly.

City planners are eyeing Tarboro Road between Oakwood Avenue and New Bern Avenue for enhancements. Planners are looking for opportunities for traffic calming, separated bicycle lanes, and intersection safety improvements such as high visibility crosswalks and median refuge islands.

Illustration showing proposed elevated crosswalk for Tarboro Street.

The city has previously published recommendations from its station area planning studies. The study suggested addressing the lack of safe crossing along Tarboro Street. The report called for the city to place an early priority in making the street network in the western study area safer for pedestrians before the transit system arrives.

A bike path is also under consideration on Tarboro Street. The study called for the path to extend from St. Augustine’s University to MLK Jr. Boulevard.

A better crossing along Gatling Street is also recommended to better connect people to the future bus station.

A proposed design of Tarboro Street at Galting Street shows a street complete with bike path, crosswalks and protected medians.

Other safety recommendations include speed humps, raised pedestrian crossings, ADA curb ramps, high visibility crosswalks, and pedestrian lighting.

A roundabout design at the Tarboro-Oakwood intersection is being discussed among city staff but is not part of the short term recommendations. The city estimates Tarboro Street improvements could cost about $550,000.

Several open house meetings are scheduled by the city to hear what the community wants to see. Those will be held at the Tarboro Road Community Center:

March 9, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

March 11, 10 a.m. to 1 pm.

An online survey is available for those who cannot attend in the in-person open house.