Raleigh police add 2 new K-9 officers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have announced the addition of two new K-9 officers to its team!

According to a tweet from the department, Officer Rocko and Tango will work as purpose patrol and narcotics detention officers.

Raleigh police tweeted out photos of the two new officers, who looked very eager to get to work.

Officers Rocko and Tango, reporting for duty!

Welcome to the team, young K9s! Senior Officers Lyman and Potter are excited to begin your careers as dual purpose patrol / narcotics detention officers. 🐶💙#MondayMotivation #RPDK9s #Raleigh #DreamTeam @NCK9LLC pic.twitter.com/ksEBAxCdQk — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) September 16, 2019

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now