RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have announced the addition of two new K-9 officers to its team!
According to a tweet from the department, Officer Rocko and Tango will work as purpose patrol and narcotics detention officers.
Raleigh police tweeted out photos of the two new officers, who looked very eager to get to work.
- Raleigh police add 2 new K-9 officers
- SBI investigating Vance County fire department after funds raised for girl battling cancer disappear
- NC teen reported missing, car later found at work
- 13-foot-long Python reported missing in NC
- Two caregivers charged after allegedly spraying woman, 94, in face with hairspray
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now