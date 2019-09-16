Raleigh police add 2 new K-9 officers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have announced the addition of two new K-9 officers to its team!

According to a tweet from the department, Officer Rocko and Tango will work as purpose patrol and narcotics detention officers.

Raleigh police tweeted out photos of the two new officers, who looked very eager to get to work.

