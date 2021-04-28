Raleigh Police Advisory Board meets, expresses concerns

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Community activists raised concerns about the lack of authority Raleigh’s new Police Advisory Board would be given. Some of that played out Wednesday night as a request was denied and then they learned they’d likely have less say in the choice of a new police chief.

“It bothers me,” David Bland, an At-Large member of the board said.

Members are frustrated. They’d requested information about the police department’s internal policies surrounding the use of force. That in response to protests that turned violent back in May. Their request was denied.

“There are several of them that directly effect what happened… if we as a board are going to effectively relate to the community,” Bland explained.

The Board voted down a motion that would have asked the police department if they could review the policies in executive session, meaning it would happen in private.

“This is not very responsive. This is what we’ve been hearing for months,” Greear Webb, an At-Large member of the board said.

The Chair and Vice Chair also reported back on a meeting they had with the consulting firm that will help pick Raleigh’s next police chief.

“The nature of our involvement with the selection of the chief has not been decided,” Genevieve Sims, the Vice-Chair said.

They said almost 1400 people have responded to a survey about the qualities they’d like to see in a new chief. Those responses will be used develop interview questions.

There will be four panels that will interview the finalists. The Advisory Board will be represented on one of them.

“The sensitive nature of who the candidates are is part of the reason that there will be limited involvement behind the city manager and the consultant,” Sims said.

If you would like to take part in that survey on the qualities you’d like to see in the next police chief, here’s the link.

