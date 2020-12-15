Raleigh police announce 2nd arrest in triple shooting that left 1 dead in 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police Monday announced the second arrest in a deadly shooting last year.

The shooting happened on June 8, 2019, just before 11:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Capital Boulevard, accordign to Raleigh police.

Dana Lee Hopkins, 35, was found at the scene and taken to WakeMed for treatment. However, Hopkins later died.

Two other people were injured in the shooting, according to police.

Later that same day, police announced Taelyn Ladarius Jiggetts, 22, was charged with murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Now, police say that Julius Lamonte Curtis, 20, is charged with murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflicting serious injury.