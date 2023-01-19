RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department made an arrest for a homicide that happened nearly two years ago on Wednesday.

On Feb. 25, 2021, police responded to a shooting call in the 2100 block of Milburnie Road. After arriving, officers found Steve Alphonso Martin, 38, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Martin was transported to the hospital where he later died.

CBS 17 previously reported Damauri Javante Barnes and Justin Mekhi Perry were charged with murder on March 5, 2021.

On Wednesday, Dontavion Hy-keem Miller, 22, was arrested and charged with murder.

Miller was not named as a suspect when Barnes and Perry were arrested.

The investigation remains ongoing.