RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man was arrested Friday morning in connection to a sexual battery at a Raleigh park, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

On Friday shortly before 9:20 a.m., police responded to an assault on the greenway at Lake Johnson Park at 4301 Avent Ferry Road.

Police said the suspect was quickly apprehended. The female victim was not seriously injured.

David Benjamin Hoyle, 30, was charged with sexual battery. The investigation is ongoing.

Police are reminding greenway users to be aware of their surroundings on the trail, abstain from using headphones and walk or jog with a companion.

