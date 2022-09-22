RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has arrested a suspect in a homicide that left one person dead on Wednesday morning.

At around 6:45 a.m., officers were called to the 3200 block of Calumet Drive, near WakeMed Raleigh Hospital.

Police found Symantia Nekita Blythe, 34, with multiple gunshot wounds. Blythe was transported to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Deran Anthony Miles, 34, was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and has been charged with murder. Police say he is currently awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.