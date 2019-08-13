Raleigh police arrest suspect in Tuesday afternoon bank robbery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A person suspected in a Tuesday afternoon Raleigh bank robbery has been arrested, according to Raleigh police.

Officers were dispatched to the Capital Bank located at 3100 Edwards Mill Road at 12:07 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect entered the bank and gave a note to the teller, a news release said.

The teller complied and the suspect then fled. There were no customers in the bank at the time. No weapons were seen and no injuries were reported, police said.

The suspect was found a short time later near along the 3000-block of Yonkers Road, which is about nine miles away from the scene of the bank robbery.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

