Missing 12-year-old Raleigh girl found safe

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Alma Patricio Gerardo. (Courtesy of Raleigh poloce)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Shortly after asking for help locating her, Raleigh police said early Wednesday morning a missing Raleigh 12-year-old was found safe.

Alma Patricio Gerardo had last been seen Tuesday around 5 p.m. along the 2400 block of Wesvill Court, police said in a news release shortly after midnight Wednesday. They said at 1:15 a.m. that she had been located and is OK.

