RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Shortly after asking for help locating her, Raleigh police said early Wednesday morning a missing Raleigh 12-year-old was found safe.
Alma Patricio Gerardo had last been seen Tuesday around 5 p.m. along the 2400 block of Wesvill Court, police said in a news release shortly after midnight Wednesday. They said at 1:15 a.m. that she had been located and is OK.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Missing 12-year-old Raleigh girl found safe
- Child dies as family headed to Christmas light spectacle is hit by train
- Pastor’s son, 3 teens charged in death of Florida librarian, sheriff says
- Some Triangle hospitals expecting to have a COVID-19 vaccine in as few as 2 weeks
- Fans allowed back in the stands at Wake County school sporting events