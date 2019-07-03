Raleigh police ask for help identifying armed robbery suspect

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are asking for help identifying the suspect in a Tuesday armed robbery, according to a news release.

Police said the armed suspect went to the BP gas station located at 5101 Capital Blvd. just before 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. After the robbery, he fled the business on foot.

The man is in his 20s and about 5-foot-10, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.

