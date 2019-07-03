Breaking News
Man critical after being pulled from NC surf

Raleigh police ask for help identifying armed robbery suspect

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are asking for help identifying the suspect in a Tuesday armed robbery, according to a news release.

Police said the armed suspect went to the BP gas station located at 5101 Capital Blvd. just before 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. After the robbery, he fled the business on foot.

The man is in his 20s and about 5-foot-10, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss