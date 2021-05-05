Raleigh police ask for help identifying arson suspect

(RPD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police detectives are asking for the public’s help with identifying an arson suspect.

The suspect is wanted in connection with an April 9 burglary and arson at a home in the 2200 block of Hillock Drive.

Raleigh police said the suspect didn’t take any items but set several small fires in the home.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone who has information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.