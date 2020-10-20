RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are asking for the public’s help with identifying three suspects who broke into a home early Monday.

The home invasion occurred just before 3:30 a.m. at a home on Rivergrass Court – which is in a neighborhood east of New Bern Avenue’s intersection with N. New Hope Road.

In a surveillance video released by Raleigh police, one suspect, who appeared to be armed with a handgun, was wearing a grey jacket with a hood with a green hat.

A second suspect was swearing a white hoodie with red designs along with a mask and dark pants.

The third suspect was wearing a black hat with a red bandana over their face. The third suspect was wearing a half-white, half-black shirt with red lettering on it. Half the lettering read “TRUE.”

Raleigh police did not provide any more information concerning the incident.

Anyone who can identify any of the suspects or who has other information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.