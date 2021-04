Surveillance images of the suspect and suspect vehicle. (Courtesy of the Raleigh Police Department)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are asking for help identifying a person accused of robbing a woman at an ATM on April 18.

The robbery happened at the State Employees Credit Union located at 1010 New Bern Ave. The woman was withdrawing money from the ATM when the suspect approached her. After a struggle, the suspect fled with the money in a dark-colored Kia Optima, according to a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 919-483-HELP.