Raleigh police asking for help finding missing 38-year-old woman

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– The Raleigh Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing since November.

According to police, Yusimi Navarro, 38, was last seen leaving in a vehicle in the 500 block of Rose Lane on November 16.

Police said Navarro is about 5 foot 8 inches tall and was last seen driving a 2013 Ford Edge with NC tags of FKC-6975.

Anyone who believes they may know the whereabouts of Navarro or who believes they may have seen her since November 16 is asked to call 911.