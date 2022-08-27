RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A large police presence was seen at Crabtree Valley Mall Saturday evening after an initial report of gunfire inside the mall, Raleigh police said.

It’s unclear what might have happened but around 6:45 p.m. several Raleigh police cars were seen converging at the mall and officers were meeting with security outside the mall.

Large groups were seen leaving the mall before 7 p.m., according to a CBS 17 journalist at the scene. A crowd was also seen in a parking garage just outside the mall.

There was an initial report of gunfire, but the latest report at 7:10 p.m. was that a chair fell, which created a loud noise, Raleigh police said.

Traffic back-ups were seen outside the mall as many people are trying to drive from the scene.

Photo from Carey Gough

Traffic outside the mall. NCDOT image

Photo from Carey Gough

Traffic outside the mall. NCDOT image

Photo from Carey Gough

Raleigh police said many people were leaving the mall and the mall would likely be closed for the rest of Saturday night.