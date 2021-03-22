Raleigh police capture man wanted in 14 armed robberies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they have captured a man who is charged with multiple armed robberies that took place September through February.

Police said Tyrone Sequine Reynolds, 25, is charged in at least 14 armed robberies.

Reynolds also faces multiple counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by felon, second-degree kidnapping, and first-degree burglary.

On March 16, Raleigh police identified Reynolds as the suspect in the robberies and asked for the public’s help locating him.

On Monday, police said Reynolds was taken into custody and is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.