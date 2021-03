RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a department cruiser was involved in a crash Saturday night.

The wreck was reported just after 8:35 p.m. on New Bern Avenue near North New Hope Road.

The wreck involved a police car and another vehicle. People were injured in each vehicle, according to police.

A traffic camera at the intersection showed that the intersection was still open, but at least three emergency vehicles were at the scene blocking some lanes.