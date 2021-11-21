Raleigh police catch home burglars in the act, nabbing 1 in foot chase, officials say

Raleigh police looking for the home break-in suspects Sunday afternoon. Photo courtesy John Brier.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police busted one home break-in suspect Sunday afternoon while another managed to escape a neighborhood dragnet.

The home burglary was reported just before 1:15 p.m. at a house in the 1600 block of Roanoke Street, which is in a neighborhood off Jones Franklin Road just north of Interstate 40, Raleigh police said.

A neighbor called 911 after spotting two men stealing items from the home, according to police.

Just as police arrived, the two thieves ran out the back door of the house.

During their hasty escape the men left items scattered in the backyard, including shoes and electronics, police said.

Officers chased the men on foot before catching one nearby along Wayne Street, police said.

At least seven Raleigh police SUVs were at the scene along with several officers.

The other suspect managed to elude police.

No other information was released.