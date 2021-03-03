Raleigh police charge 18-year-old in fatal shooting of teen boy at park; suspect on the run

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of the suspect accused of murdering a teen in a park back in early February, police said Wednesday.

Daniel Monserrate (Photo provided by Raleigh police)

According to police, officers responded around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 to a shooting that happened in the 3300-block of Vinson Court at Brentwood Park.

When officers arrived, they found 16-year-old Waly Malik Faye suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

Faye later died from his injuries.

Police have now issued an arrest warrant charging Daniel Monserrate, 18, with murder in Faye’s death.

Monserrate is not in custody at this time, police said.

Anyone with information on Monserrate’s current whereabouts is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.