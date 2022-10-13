RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A police chase began on Interstate 440 in Raleigh and ended on Wake Forest Road shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., eight police cars were seen on Wake Forest Road near Denny’s. Highway Patrol said that a chase began on I-440 and ended on Wake Forest Road. It did not say where on I-440 the chase was initiated or if a suspect was in custody.

An ambulance was also seen at the site, along with highway patrol troopers.

(Virgil Price/CBS 17)

(Virgil Price/CBS 17)

Raleigh police chase. (Virgil Price/CBS 17)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.