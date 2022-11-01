RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In an update to City Council, Police Chief Estella Patterson said her department has yet to determine the motive behind a mass shooting that left five people dead in the Hedingham neighborhood.

Patterson said her department is working with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office to determine the appropriate charges for the teen shooting suspect. Patterson’s update did not include information on whether detectives have been able to interview the suspect himself.

When captured, the suspect had a gunshot wound to the head. Patterson did not give an update on how he sustained the wound.

Since the preliminary five-day report was released, the chief said officers have gone back to the neighborhood for a second canvass to gather more information on what lead up to the shooting spree. Officers have interviewed school officials, friends, and family to try to piece this story together as well.

As is customary any time an officer fires their weapon, the State Bureau of Investigations is looking into Raleigh police officers exchange of gunfire the night of the shooting.

Patterson said Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputies and her officers are keeping a presence in the community. The chief herself said she visited the neighborhood recently.

“I was very happy to see that children are back on the playground playing, people are out golfing — trying to get back to a place of normalcy if we can. We will continue to have a presence in the community because we know there is a sense of uneasiness but we want to assure residents we are doing all we can to ensure they are safe,” Patterson said.

Patterson took time Tuesday to also update council on the department’s work to prevent gun violence around the rest of the city.

Patterson pointed to her department’s five-year firearm reduction plan. Part of that plan focuses on increasing patrols in problem areas like New Bern Avenue. The chief said those efforts resulted in 128 charges, some gun related, for 19 individuals.

The plan also focuses on repeat offenders. Patterson said over the summer, 27 of those offenders were indicted with 27 firearms and 200 rounds of ammo seized. So far this year, the department said they have seized 921 guns, that’s up from 745 this same time last year.

“As we are seizing weapons we are test firing them to see if there is any linkage with other crimes or other weapons that are being used. We’ve seen success in that area so we want to continue to expand (test-firing technology) and make sure that we’re test firing every single weapon that we seize,” Patterson said.

Patterson said the department is leaning on other technology to solve some crimes. Just last week, a license-plate reader was able to identify a car used in a homicide.