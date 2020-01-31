Raleigh police chief: Armed man dies after being shot multiple times by officer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died after an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex off of Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh on Thursday afternoon, Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said.
Police received a report around 3 p.m. that an individual in the area of 3800 Pleasant Valley Road had a gun and was acting strangely. An officer who responded approached the individual, who then ran away, Deck-Brown said.
During the pursuit, the man produced a gun. The officer shot him multiple times. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died, Deck-Brown said.
“We went outside to look, saw a guy on the ground and the cops around him,” witness Daniel Hodges told CBS 17.
A weapon was recovered at the scene.
The officer involved was wearing a bodycam. Deck-Brown said Raleigh police plan to petition for the release of the footage.
