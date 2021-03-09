Raleigh police chief cites pandemic as crime fell significantly in 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With less than a month to go before she retires, Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown delivered what may be her final presentation before the city council on Tuesday.

Deck-Brown went over crime statistics for 2020. Crime is down in the city, much of it likely a result of the pandemic.

Over a virtual PowerPoint presentation, Deck-Brown explained violent offenses across the city were down last year.

“The city actually experienced a significant decline in both property crimes, as well as crimes against persons,” she said.

The chief said there were 27 homicide investigations in which 28 people were killed. By comparison, there were 31 homicides in 2019.

As for calls for service, there were 70,000 fewer of them in 2020. There was also a 54-percent decline in officer-initiated incidents.

“Due to the impact of COVID and civil unrest, and as a result, much of the police activity during the year was directed rather than self-initiated,” she said.

Fewer juveniles were cited or arrested. Those were down almost 66 percent.

Traffic stops also declined by 44 percent. Still, Black people were pulled over at a much higher rate than whites.

“There were no indications of bias regarding who was stopped,” Deck-Brown said. “This could be attributed to the locations where the calls for service related to violent crimes occurred, as well.”

Community advocate and local attorney Dawn Blagrove took issues with that.

“She is not willing to acknowledge the cracks within her department. She is unwilling to admit publicly that there is lots of work that needs to be done in her department. Lots of it is based in racial bias,” Blagrove said.

Deck-Brown retires April 1. There is no word yet on the process to replace her.