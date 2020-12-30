Raleigh Police Chief Deck-Brown to retire in April

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown announced her retirement Wednesday, according to a news release from the city.

Deck-Brown’s retirement from the police department will be effective April 1, 2021.

Deck-Brown was appointed to lead the Raleigh Police Department in February 2013, capping off a departmental career that began shortly after she graduated from East Carolina University in 1987, the city wrote in the release.

Some initiatives from Deck-Brown’s tenure as chief highlighted by the city include implementing body-worn cameras, mental health first-aid training, the Raleigh Citizen’s Police Academy, and reality-based training.

Deck-Brown has faced criticism, too. CBS 17 reported that more than $165,000 was spent in officer pay to provide security at her home after protests. The protests happened after an officer-involved shooting in March and the security presence lasted from March 10 until Nov. 26, the department said.

Another point of contention in the past year was the department’s handling of protests in late May and early June after George Floyd’s death in police custody. Raleigh police hired an independent firm to review the matter and recently responded to recommendations that were made.

“It has been nothing less than an absolute honor to serve the City of Raleigh for 33+ years. The capital city has always been a place of engagement – from community to politics and from education to advancement, I have seen the strength of this community that I chose to be a part of in 1987. The efforts that the Raleigh Police Department has made to bridge the gap and to make a difference are notable. “I thank the past and present mayors, Council members, and city managers, and our ever-growing community for supporting me and walking alongside me through this life-changing journey. My peer team of City of Raleigh department leaders are the essential pieces that keep the well-oiled machine moving forward,” she noted. “Last, but certainly not least are the women and men who tirelessly commit themselves to a level of sacrifice that only occurs because of this unique calling to serve humankind. Though not perfect, they are human, and the calling of service speaks to a choice to serve in the best and worst of times. Though it’s not often recognized, it is unconditional. To the women and men of the Raleigh Police Department – sworn and civilian, volunteers and part-time – I say thank you for all that you do and continue to do to make a difference in the great capital city of Raleigh.” Cassandra Deck-Brown

“I have been fortunate to work closely with Chief Deck-Brown while I was on Council and during the last year while serving as Mayor. I’ve seen first-hand how she approaches our City’s issues with care and compassion. She has built a coalition with faith leaders in our community that has helped strengthen the bond between our officers and the people they serve. We will certainly miss Chief Deck-Brown’s leadership and her commitment to the City of Raleigh, but wish her well in her much-deserved retirement.” Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin

